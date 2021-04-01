Stalin cites AIADMK doublespeak over Vanniyar quota

Madurai :

The Leader of Opposition, campaigning in Bodinayakanur in Theni district on Wednesday, said an internal reservation of 10.5 per cent to Vanniyars was hastily done in the last session of the Legislative Assembly. People would not be deceived, but the AIADMK would be on April 6.





When the reservation Bill was passed in the Assembly, Deputy CM Panneerselvam was quiet and welcomed it with applause. But, of late, he has been claiming that the reservation was only provisional. It’s the same stand of RB Udhayakumar, Minister and AIADMK MLA, who also clarified it as provisional reservation, citing that people need not get agitated.





However, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss was shocked at the statement of OPS contradicting the official version of the reservation and called the Chief Minister, who said the reservation status for the Vanniyars was permanent.





Over the last five years, the AIADMK government did not bother about the people, who voted them to power, owing to party infighting. Apparently fearing defeat, Palaniswami was talking about something irrelevant over the last few days during his campaign.





Further, Stalin guaranteed social justice once the DMK-led front was voted to power. Taking a dig at Panneerselvam, he said despite being the Chief Minister thrice, he did nothing for the welfare of people and development of his constituency. It is Panneerselvam, who sought an inquiry commission into the death of J Jayalalithaa, former CM and AIADMK supremo. But, once he was made Deputy Chief Minister, Panneerselvam forgot about the probe. Though the inquiry commission led by retired Judge Arumugasamy summoned several times, the Deputy Chief Minister seldom bothered to appear before it. OPS was not loyal to Jayalalithaa and betrayed her and it was time for the people of Bodi to dethrone him, Stalin said.





Referring to OPS’ statement during the recent campaign at Dharapuram where Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided, Stalin refuted Panneerselvam’s claim saying Modi was not the ‘jallikattu hero.’ Stalin credited youth, who in large numbers protested in various forms to enable conduct of jallikattu as real heroes.