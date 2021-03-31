Jr women's hockey nationals postponed due to Covid-19

New Delhi :

The tournament was scheduled to start on April 3 to 12 in Simdega, Jharkhand.





A total of 26 teams from across India were to take part in the prestigious annual event.





"In light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases and after advice from the local state authorities, Hockey India in consultation with the host Hockey Jharkhand arrived at the decision to postpone the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 which was due to begin on 3 April 2021," said HI president Gyanendro Ningombam.





"Hockey Jharkhand received tremendous support from the State Government to host the recently concluded 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021, however, with new protocols and guidelines in the state to combat the rapid rise of cases, it was in the best interest of the players that this decision was taken. For Hockey India, player safety is paramount," said Ningombam.