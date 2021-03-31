FTP 2015-2020 extended till Sept 30

New Delhi :

The policy was applicable till March 31.





Accordingly, the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said: "The existing Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 which is valid up to March 31, 2021 is extended upto September 30, 2021."





The present Policy came into force on April 1, 2015, it was applicable for 5 years till March 31, 2020, but was extended for a year due to Covid-19 pandemic.