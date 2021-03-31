FTP 2015-2020 extended till Sept 30

India's Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2015-20 has been extended till September 30.
New Delhi:
The policy was applicable till March 31.
Accordingly, the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said: "The existing Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 which is valid up to March 31, 2021 is extended upto September 30, 2021."
The present Policy came into force on April 1, 2015, it was applicable for 5 years till March 31, 2020, but was extended for a year due to Covid-19 pandemic.
