Wed, Mar 31, 2021

FTP 2015-2020 extended till Sept 30

Published: Mar 31,202105:05 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

India's Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2015-20 has been extended till September 30.

Representative Image
Representative Image
New Delhi:
The policy was applicable till March 31.

Accordingly, the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said: "The existing Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 which is valid up to March 31, 2021 is extended upto September 30, 2021."

The present Policy came into force on April 1, 2015, it was applicable for 5 years till March 31, 2020, but was extended for a year due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations