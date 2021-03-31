Sterling and Wilson's US arm bags Rs 890cr contract

Mumbai :

In a regulatory filing, Sterling and Wilson Solar said that the order has been received from a leading sustainable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by Q4 FY 2022. SWSS will be managing the entire turn-key execution for the PV project.





The US market is one of the largest renewable markets globally and it has been the Company's focus to become a significant player in this very important market.





Amit Jain, Country Head, Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc said: "We are delighted to have won this order in USA and with this project, our cumulative orders booked in the country now stand at around $260 million (Rs 1,880 crore)."





With the renewed commitment by the new administration in renewable energy, that includes rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, investing $2 trillion in clean energy, and fully decarbonizing the power sector by 2035, USA has huge potential," Jain said.





"We are confident that as a global solar EPC company with state-of-the-art technology and project execution capabilities, we are well poised to be a significant player in this energy transition."