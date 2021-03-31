Stalin takes to the skies to redefine ‘omnipresent’ style

Chennai :

One person who redefined the campaign style this time was DMK president MK Stalin. From travelling district after district, Stalin has now redesigned his campaign to cover two opposite corners of the state on the same day. For instance, Stalin toured Ramnad and Chennai region on the same day. The DMK president was understood to have hired private aircrafts to make it.





A DMK insider privy to the chief’s tours, which was largely designed by its poll strategist I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), revealed that the tour has been planned in such a manner that it would appear as if Stalin was visiting the districts daily. A simple study of the tour showed that Stalin had toured southern and northern districts thrice and western TN twice in a week.





“The tours were designed in such a way that he would be present in the same or a neighbouring district in a region at least on three or four days a week. When he visits a region thrice a week, it would appear as if he were camping there. The choice of districts also gives an impression that Stalin is present everywhere in the state,” said a member of Stalin’s touring team on condition of anonymity.





However, the touring style has a significant disadvantage – lack of adequate interaction with local party functionaries. “During previous campaign tours, the party chief would interact with local party functionaries at the end of the day. But, his shuttling between different corners of the state has ruled out the possibility of the interaction,” the DMK senior said.





“We have sensed the impact of the new campaign style already. Projection of Stalin as the USP of the alliance has reached voters. Stalin’s stature is overpowering the entire campaign of the opposition,” added the DMK senior.