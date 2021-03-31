Statehood key issue, says Narayanasamy and rules himself out of CM race

Puducherry :

The former Puducherry chief minister’s remarks come days after his name did not figure in the list of 14 candidates announced by the Congress for the Assembly polls and he asserted that he was not contesting the April 6 elections as there was a need to coordinate poll-related works and programmes of the party in the Union Territory. In a telephonic interview with PTI, Narayanasamy also said the defining issue of the assembly election this time was statehood for Puducherry and while the Congress was strongly behind the demand, the BJP manifesto was silent on it. He also alleged that BJP wanted to create a Delhi-like situation in Puducherry and take power away from an elected government.





Talking about other key issues on which the elections in the Union Territory are being fought, he said there is a demand for inclusion of Puducherry in the 15th Finance Commission, the waiver of legacy loans and the scrapping of NEET mode of medical examinations. If the BJP is given a chance by the people, the separate identity of Puducherry will be lost, he claimed.





“The Delhi government’s power has been taken away and given to the lieutenant governor by the legislation passed by Parliament. Now, the Delhi government has become a lame-duck government, it has no teeth,” Narayanasamy said.“That situation will be created in Puducherry also, by the BJP, therefore, we are very much afraid that BJP will go through with this agenda in Puducherry,” he said.People should vote keeping that in mind, the former Union minister added. Asked about the speculation surrounding him not contesting the assembly polls, Narayanasamy said, “Our PCC chief (A V Subramanian) is contesting this election. There should be coordination in the campaign and among candidates, therefore, I myself told the high command that I will take care of election work.”





“So, there is no question of leadership denying (me a ticket). I myself said I will campaign,” asserted Narayanasamy, who has been the face of the party in the Union Territory since he became the Puducherry CM in 2016 till his government fell in February.Asked if he would be willing to take on the mantle of chief ministership if the Congress-DMK alliance comes to power in Puducherry, Narayanaswamy answered in the negative. He asserted that in Congress, MLAs decide who would be the CM. Pressed on the possibility that the MLAs may ask him to be chief minister despite him not contesting and whether he would still turn down the offer, Narayanasamy said, “Yes definitely, I will tell them ‘find somebody who has got a majority among the MLAs’.”