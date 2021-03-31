Poll officials tighten security as complaints surge in 2 days

Chennai :

The surveillance squad members at Pudukkottai detained AIADMK workers in Gandarvakottai, arrested one Sasikumar and MGR Mandram functionary Sulaiman for carrying envelopes with cash to induce the voters.





Officials in Dharmapuri suspended Kumar, a teacher from Mampatti government school, for allegedly assisting AIADMK cadre to distribute cash. When the surveillance squad, which had kept an eye on Kumar’s house, searched the premises, they found Rs 16.5 lakh on the terrace. Besides the suspension, three people were arrested, the official said.





In Chennai, cases have been booked against the supporters of former minister P Valarmathi’s and Virugambakkam MLA Virugai Ravi for campaigning beyond the prescribed time.





Senior officials have also instructed Collectors to ensure secrecy of the postal votes cast by government staff. Three persons were arrested in Tenkasi for sharing the details of the postal ballot paper on social media. Meanwhile, the AIADMK on Tuesday lodged a complaint with CEO Satyabrata Sahoo seeking action against AMMK’s Madurai candidate Karu Adhinarayanan and demanded the cancellation of his conditional bail. In the complaint, AIADMK spokesperson Babu Murugavel said Adhinarayanan was booked by Madurai police for creating enmity between two communities during campaign, but was back for canvassing after obtaining conditional bail. He was continuing the derogatory campaign targeting Minister RB Udhayakumar, the complaint said. The AMMK candidate continued to create enmity between the voters, and his conditional bail should be cancelled by the ECI, the AIADMK demanded.