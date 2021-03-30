WC trap shooting winner campaigns for mother at TN's Srirangam

Chennai :

Sarubala Tondaiman, who was once the Mayor of Trichy, is contesting on AMMK's ticket.





Srirangam is also famous because it is the town where former Tamil Nadu Chief minister, late J. Jayalalithaa had spent her younger days and later became MLA.





He along with his younger sister Radha Niranjani, who is again a shooting star of Tamil Nadu representing the state in South Zone shooting championship has started campaigning for their mother.





Prithviraj was participating in two World championships, one in Cairo and the other New Delhi in the past one month.





While speaking to IANS, the shooting champion said, "I have been in constant touch with my mother during my travels as I have always been with her during her last two elections in 2016 assembly and 2019 parliament and was always handling the booth committee.





"I am late this time but still its better to be on the ground, coordinating with the grass root workers and taking day to day inputs on her progress and to comeup with solutions if any problems arise."





The former Mayor of Trichy and is known at all levels in the constituency and TTV Dhinakaran had earmarked her, given the popularity and grass root connect she has in the constituency.





Sarubala while speaking to IANS said, "This was the constituency of Amma, late J. Jayalalithaa and I will win the seat and will do a lot of development for the people of Srirangam constituency."