DMK does not respect women: Ramadoss

Chennai :

In a scathing attack, Ramadoss said the DMK was not ready to respect women and cited Karunanidhi's responses to various issues in the past.





Ramadoss also said that Palanswami who grew up from the AIADMK ranks to become the state Chief Minister has more political acumen than DMK president M. K. Stalin, the son of DMK's late president and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.





"When there are several decent words to compare Palaniswami and Stalin the choice of words used by Raja shows his standard and also that of DMK," Ramadoss said.





Recently, the DMK leader Raja said Stalin's slipper is worth one rupee more than Palaniswami.





More than that, Raja had insulted Palaniswami's late mother in a disgusting manner.





Ramadoss said it was Stalin's son and party's youth wing leader Udayanidhi Stalin who started the trend of making disgusting remark about Palaniswami and V. K. Sasikala.





Few days back, one of DMK's Propaganda Secretary Dindigul I Leoni body-shamed women while campaigning in the Thondamuthur constituency for Karthikeya Sivasenapathy.





Leoni said that women have lost their hour-glass figure and have become like a barrel after drinking milk of foreign cows.





DMK's Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi said whoever be the political leader, if they are speaking ill about women -- they must be condemned.





In her tweet, without pointing at anyone, Kanimozhi added that "it is good for the society if all keep in mind" that one cannot disrespect women.





This is the social justice that the Dravidian movement and the late E. V. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, always wished for.