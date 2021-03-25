Turkey rejects Macron's poll meddling claim

Ankara :

"We think that Macron's statements are unfortunate and inconsistent in this period when we are taking steps to replace tensions in relations between the two countries with calm and friendship," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement on Wednesday.





Macron's statement is "unacceptable and contrary to the friendship and alliance between our countries", Xinhua news agency quoted Aksoy as saying.





Turkey does not have an agenda related to France's domestic politics "except for the well-being, peace and harmony of nearly 800,000 Turks living in the country", the spokesperson added.





These remarks are "prepared deliberately to erode the reality of Turkey," ahead of an EU summit, but they will not reach this goal, Aksoy was quoted as saying further.





When asked if there will be attempts from Turkey to meddle in the 2022 election during an interview aired on Monday on France5 TV, Macron said: "Of course. It is written, and the threats are not veiled. So I think we have to be very clear-headed. I think that this is unbearable.





"I don't want to re-engage in a peaceful relationship if there are such manoeuvres going on behind."





The French leader also denounced a "policy of lies" on behalf of Turkey.





"Last autumn there was a policy of lies. State lies. Lies relayed by the press organs controlled by the Turkish state.





"France has been very clear. When there were unilateral acts in the eastern Mediterranean, we condemned them with words, and we acted by sending frigates." Macron said.





"We must do absolutely everything to ensure that Turkey does not turn its back on Europe and move towards more religious extremism, geopolitical choices that are even more dangerous or negative for us.





"Since the beginning of the year, I've noticed a desire on the part of President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan to re-engage in the relationship... And so I want to believe that this path is possible," Macron added.