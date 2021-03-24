OPS: TN remained a haven of peace in AIADMK rule

Coimbatore :

“As the law-and-order situation was good in the AIADMK rule, the investors poured in finding the State conducive for industrial growth. However, lawlessness prevailed during the previous DMK government,” he said while campaigning in Coimbatore.





Calling the AIADMK government as a golden rule of ‘Amma’, which rolled out schemes with a long-term vision for development, the Deputy Chief Minister said that people are living in communal harmony without any issues under the current dispensation.





“The AIADMK government has given numerous schemes for the welfare of minority people and stands to protect their rights,” he said.Stating that the AIADMK has kept up all its poll promises as against the hollow promises of the Opposition DMK, Panneerselvam mocked the election manifesto of AIADMK as original and DMK’s as fake. He then questioned the fate of two acres of land promised by the DMK.





Listing out various welfare schemes brought out by the AIADMK government, Panneerselvam said that jobs were provided to 19 lakh people in the past 5 years.





“Tamil Nadu tops in paddy production for the last six years, turned power surplus and ended Cauvery dispute after 17 years of legal struggle. Our government has taken the state on the path of prosperity,” he said.