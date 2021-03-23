DMK leader cooks while AIADMK leader washes clothes to woo voters

Chennai :

While DMK candidate from Virugambakam constituency, Prabakar Raja, showed his cooking prowess by whipping up dosas publicly in the constituency, AIADMK leader Thanga Kathiravan, who is contesting from Nagapattanam, tried to impress voters by washing clothes.





Kathiravan also promised to provide washing machines to each family once he is elected.





Talking to IANS, Raja said: "Cooking has always been my passion and when I saw dosas being cooked, I wanted to have a try. Nothing more than that. Cooking has always been my first love and people also liked the manner in which I was cooking dosas publicly."





Tamil Nadu politics have always been dramatic with theatrics freely indulged in by candidates. Political parties have always encouraged a "freebie" culture in the state and parties compete with each other to provide the best consumer goods for the voters.