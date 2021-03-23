Udayanidhi continues attack against AIADMK over Jaya's death

Chennai :

The AIAMDK government had constituted a one-man commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge, Justice A. Arumughaswamy, to probe the matter.





However, DMK chief M.K. Stalin and his son and actor-turned-politician Udayanidhi Stalin have been publicly attacking the "callous attitude" taken by the AIADMK government in the investigation regarding Jayalalithaa's death.





Even as the AIADMK leadership has already petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer against DMK leaders using Jayalalithaa's death as an election issue, Udayanidhi Stalin has continued with his attacks.





In a public programme at Egmore, he said: "The AIADMK leadership is not serious in conducting a proper investigation into the passing away of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Once the DMK comes back to power, a proper investigation will be conducted to bring out the truth."