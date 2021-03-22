Puducherry shuts schools till May 31 amid Covid surge

Chennai :

The decision was taken following a recommendation by a committee on the Covid vaccine which was chaired by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan.





There will be no classes for students from Class 1 to Class V111. However there will be online classes for students in Classes 9 to 12 which will be held five days a week.





This was announced by the Puducherry higher education director Rudra Goud here on Sunday.





The test positivity rate was 4.46%, the case fertility rate 1.67% and the recovery rate 97.45%. The number of active cases in Puducherry was 353 with 189 in hospitals and 164 under home isolation.





The Covid vaccinations touched 40,522 with 1096 persons from the general public, 808 health workers and 384 frontline workers being vaccinated on Saturday.