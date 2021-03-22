MNM VP and Anna Nagar candidate Ponraj tests postive for Covid-19

Chennai :

Days after MNM Velachery candidate Dr Santhosh Babu tested positive for Covid-19, MNM vice president and Anna Nagar candidate V Ponraj on Monday announced that he has been feeling unwell for the past few days with fever and body pain and now results have shown positive for coronavirus.





Ponraj was with Kamal Haasan during the manifesto release on Friday in Coimbatore.





In a Facebook post, he said he was not in a position to meet the Anna Nagar voters directly to seek their support for the April 6 election. "MNM cadres will visit the voters directly on my behalf. I am hopeful of recovering before the poll and would be able to meet the voters," he wrote.