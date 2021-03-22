DGP transfers 277 inspectors

As per the election norms, the Police Department on Sunday transferred 277 inspectors, majority of them from Chennai city police.
Chennai: As many as 165 inspectors in the Chennai city were transferred but were accommodated within the city limits, while another 56 inspectors from Chennai police were transferred to other units. In return, 56 inspectors from other units are being brought to the city police. An official communication from DGP JK Tripathy said these transfers were being done as per Election Commission norms.
