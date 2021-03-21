Mon, Mar 22, 2021

Govt notifies annual quota for tur, moong imports in 2021-22

Published: Mar 21,202107:46 PM by PTI

The government has notified an annual quota for 2021-22 for imports of specified quantity of tur/pigeon peas and moong, according to a notification of the Department of Commerce.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
Four lakh tonnes of tur/pigeon peas and 1.5 lakh tonnes of moong have been notified for fiscal year 2021-22.

It said that the import would be allowed to millers/refiners/traders and will be allocated equally to pre-determined numbers of applicants through an algorithm based lottery system.

These quota restrictions will not apply to the government's import commitments under any bilateral/regional agreement.

India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) has welcomed the decision stating that the move will not only control the rising prices but also improve the overall sentiments giving a major boost to the trade.
