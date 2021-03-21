Govt notifies annual quota for tur, moong imports in 2021-22

New Delhi :

Four lakh tonnes of tur/pigeon peas and 1.5 lakh tonnes of moong have been notified for fiscal year 2021-22.





It said that the import would be allowed to millers/refiners/traders and will be allocated equally to pre-determined numbers of applicants through an algorithm based lottery system.





These quota restrictions will not apply to the government's import commitments under any bilateral/regional agreement.





India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) has welcomed the decision stating that the move will not only control the rising prices but also improve the overall sentiments giving a major boost to the trade.