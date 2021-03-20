Sat, Mar 20, 2021

Pak PM Imran Khan isolates after testing Covid positive

Published: Mar 20,202103:29 PM by IANS

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

File photo
New Delhi:
Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination confirmed the development on Saturday. 
 
Sultan said that the 68-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has quarantined himself at home. 
 
"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," Sultan said in a tweet. 
 
Pakistan is using the Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm against Covid-19 pandemic. Recently a batch of 5,00,000 doses was received in Pakistan from China. 
 
The vaccination drive in Pakistan is currently underway for senior citizens.  

