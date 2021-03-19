Filing of nomination for Apr 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly, Kanyakumari LS bypoll, ends

Chennai :

On the last day of filing of nominations today, candidates of several parties thronged the election offices to file their papers.





Election Commission sources said more than 4,500 candidates, including over 3,500 men and more than 700 women, have filed their papers for the 234-Assembly seats.





For the Kanniyakumari bypoll, which had necessitated following the death of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar, a total of 12 nominations, including a woman, have been filed.





The seat will witness a direct fight between former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan of BJP and Vasanthakumar's son Vijay Vasanth of Congress.





The BJP is facing the polls as part of AIADMK alliance and the Congress as an ally of the Opposition DMK.





The scrutiny of nominations will take place tomorrow and the last date for withdrawals is March 22, after which the total number of candidates in the fray will be known.





This election is very crucial for both the AIADMK and DMK as they are facing the voters in the absence of two tall leaders and late Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.





While AIADMK is eye for a hat-trick of wins, having won in 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls, the DMK is keen to come back to power after sitting in the Opposition for ten years, in what is billed as a no-holds barred contest.





An estimated 6.26 crore electorate, including 3.18 crore women, will cast their franchise during the single phase polling to be held on April six to elect the 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly.





The ruling AIADMK-led front, which has named Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the CM candidate, is contesting in 179 seats, while its ally the BJP in 20, PMK (23), Tamil Maanila Congress (6).





Besides, Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi, Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazkagam, Puratchi Bharatham, Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam, All IndiaMoovendar Munnani Kazhagam and Pasumpon Desiya Kazhagam were allotted one seat each and they will contest under the AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol.





In all, 185 candidates will contest under the AIADMK symbol.





The DMK, heading the Secular Progressive Alliance and projecting its President M K Stalin as the CM candidate, will contest in 173 seats, its ally the Congress in 25, CPI, CPI-M, MDMK and VCK (six each), Kongunaadu Makkal Desiya Katchi and IUML (three each), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (two), All India Forward Bloc, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, Makkal Viduthalai Katchi and Athi Thamizhar Peravai (one each).





In all, 187 candidates (including 14 of its allies) will contest on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol.





Also in the fray are actor-politicial Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needi Maiam (MNM), which has AISMK and IJK as its allies, the AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran with DMDK led by actor-politician Vijayakanth as ally and the Naam Tamizhar Katchi of actor-director Seeman.





Key candidates, who have filed their nomination papers included Edappadi K Palaniswami from his native Edappadi seat, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (Bodinayakkanur), BJP State President L Murugan (Dharapuram-R), actress- politician Khushbu Sundar (Thousand Lights), former IPS Officer and BJP state Vice-President K Annamalai (Aravakurichi), former National Secretary H Raja (Karaikudi), DMK President and leader of the Opposition M K Stalin (Kolathur), his son and debutant Udhayanidhi Stalin (Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni), DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan (Katpadi), Dhinakaran (Kovilpatti), DMDK Treasurer and Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha (Vridhachalam), Kamal Haasan, who too is testing his electoral fortunes for the first time (Coimbatore South), President of the G K Mani (Pennagaram) and Seeman (Tiruvottriyur).





Besides, heavy weights, including senior leaders and former Ministers from both the AIADMK and DMK have also filed their papers, making it one of the most toughest battle at the hustings.