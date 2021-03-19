Premalatha declares assets worth Rs 86 crore

Chennai :

“Captain (DMDK leader Vijayakant) has fulfilled all the promises made to the people of Virudhachalam and so he is still close to the hearts of the people. I have confidence that the people of Virudhachalam will also elect me,” Premalatha said after filing her nomination.





During her nomination, Premalatha was accompanied by her brother and DMDK’s Deputy Secretary LK Sudhish. The political career of Vijayakant commenced from Virudhachalam, where he contested for the first time in the 2006 Assembly election and was elected.





In 2006 election, Vijayakant was the sole MLA from DMDK representing Virudhachalam. However, in 2011 he shifted his constituency to Rishivandiyam and party functionary Muthukumar was given a chance in 2011. Muthukumar won in 2011, but lost in the same constituency in 2016.





DMDK is contesting in the constituency for the fourth consecutive time, but this time Premalatha will face a stiff battle against PMK candidate Karthikeyan, who will contest on behalf of the AIADMK alliance. Congress candidate Radhakrishnan is also contesting in the DMK alliance.





IJK candidate Parthasarathy is contesting in the MNM alliance and Amudha is contesting on behalf of Naam Tamilar Katchi.





According to the affidavit filed by Premalatha, the total value of her properties, including both movable and immovable properties, account for Rs 86.54 crore. The total value of her movable properties is Rs 12.91 crore and immovable properties is Rs 73.63 crore.





AMMK gifts Premalatha campaign vehicle





Meanwhile, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who recently met DMDK leader Vijayakant, at his residence, gifted a vehicle to Premalatha for her campaign.





The vehicle has an AMMK flag on top of it and was spotted in the DMDK party head office in Koyambedu.