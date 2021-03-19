Wife in poll fray, encounter specialist on compulsory wait

Chennai :

Rani Ranjitham, who was a professor, took voluntary retirement a couple of years back to join the political outfit.Velladurai has been closely associated with the encounters in various districts in Tamil Nadu during the last 25 years. He was also a member of the Special Task Force of the Tamil Nadu police, which hunted down forest brigand Veerappan in 2004.





He was part of an encounter team in Tiruchy in the late 90s. In Chennai, he was part of the squad that gunned down gangster Veeramani in 2003 when K Vijay Kumar was the Commissioner of Police and JK Tripathy was the Joint Commissioner.





Later, he was part of STF headed by Vijay Kumar, that gunned down Veerappan in 2004, noted an official.