Khushbu files papers for Thousand Lights

Chennai :

BJP candidate and popular actress Khushbu Sundar added more colour to the event by filing her maiden nomination for the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency. Khushbu joined the BJP last October and initially started her campaign work for the party in Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. However, the BJP high command chose to field her from the neighbouring Thousands Lights. Sitting MLA Ku Ka Selvam, AIADMK district secretary and Kolathur candidate Aadhi Rajaram accompanied Khushbu during the process.“For the first time I am contesting an election and I am excited,” Khushbu told reporters after filing her papers.





“Public and alliance partners are extending their support during my campaign and I am enthralled over the voters’ response. My life has been a challenge and this election will also be challenging. I am confident of winning this Assembly seat,” she said.To a query on BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s comment that the BJP will not get a single seat, she said she was not willing to comment on the news which was five days old. She also exuded confidence that the minorities would vote for the BJP, which is the single largest party in the country with 303 MPs. “The BJP by fielding Khushbu has made Thousand Lights constituency a high profile one. DMK leader MK Stalin has represented Thousand lights thrice as its MLA and the AIADMK MLAs, who won the seat, have become ministers in the past,” opined political commentator Priyan. In my views, if Khushbu had contested against Udayanidhi Stalin in the neighbouring Chepauk-Triplicane segment, it would have been a fiercely fought battle.