Sasikala visits temples in Delta ahead of husband’s death anniversary

Thiruchirapalli :

Sasikala, who was staying at Ilavarasi’s house in Chennai after her release came to Thanjavur on a three-day visit. She is staying at one of her relative’s house at Arulanandammal Nagar in Thanjavur. On Thursday morning, she went to her husband’s native Vilar where she attended a family function at Veeranar Temple and left within a few minutes after the programme.





Subsequently, she proceeded to Sri Mahalinga Swamy Temple at Thiruvidaimarudhur near Kumbakonam which is famous for having shrines for all 27 nakshatra lingams and warding of Brahmmahati dhosham.





Around 11 am she offered prayers at Vinayakar temple and participated in a special pooja at Revathi lingam.





Subsequently, she worshipped Sri Mahalinga Swamy, Sundarakuchambal and Mookambikai Ambal. She stayed in the temple for more than an hour. Later, she distributed food and umbrellas to the people who were present in the temple.





When media persons tried to speak to her, she refused and told them that she came to visit the temple to offer prayer and left the place.





Sources close to Sasikala said that this was her first public appearance after quitting politics and she will be staying in Thanjavur till March 20 when the third anniversary of her husband M Natarajan takes place. She has planned to visit various other temples and also would have some personal interactions with a few political functionaries.