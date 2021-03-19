HC finds prosecution hid DNA reports, saves man from noose

Chennai :

Directing the state government to conduct an enquiry with regard to the lapses in the investigation of the case and take suitable action, a division bench comprising Justice PN Prakash and Justice V Sivagnanam also directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the girl as reparation not only for the failure to protect her, but also for failing to bring the perpetrator to guilt.





The bench made the observation while setting aside death sentence granted to the youth after finding that the prosecution during the trial had hidden two DNA reports which exonerated the accused.





“We are forced to refer to the same in order to highlight the fact that an important piece of evidence which exonerates the appellant (accused) lock, stock and barrel, has been concealed by the prosecution.





Notwithstanding these two DNA reports and finding fault with the other facts relating to two vaginal swabs with two different results and similarly fingerprints sought to be proved by the prosecution to sustain the conviction of the accused, the bench said, “It is equally sad that the defence counsel in the trial court failed to peruse the court records and thereby provided a good opportunity for the prosecution to hide the two DNA reports.”





However, the bench on citing a Supreme Court order to emphasise that the public prosecutor (PP) should not show a thirst to convict the accused somehow or the other irrespective of the true facts involved in the case, said, “If an accused is entitled to any legitimate benefit during trial, the PP should not scuttle/conceal it. On the contrary, it is the duty of the Public Prosecutor to winch it to the fore and make it available to the accused.”