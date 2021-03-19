AIADMK can’t claim credit for power projects initiated by Karunanidhi: Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters after filing his nominations, Nehru said, after there was an acute power shortage, the DMK government during 2006-11 led by the late chief minister Karunanidhi initiated several projects. He even permitted government and private firms to establish power stations and the projects that were under process were inaugurated by the AIADMK government after DMK unfortunately lost in the election in 2011. “So, the AIADMK cannot claim credit for the surplus power generation. It was originally initiated by the DMK government,” Nehru stressed.





He pointed out that there were only three power stations brought out by the AIADMK and that was by the late chief minister MGR, after him there was no such steps initiated by the AIADMK government. But it was Karunanidhi, who established the thermal power station. “Now, the wind mills are ready to offer power supply just for Rs 2 per unit, but the AIADMK government has been purchasing power for Rs 7 per unit. Is this good governance,” Nehru asked.





Meanwhile, he cleared the air on candidates’ selection and said there was no misunderstanding. It was party president MK Stalin’s choice and the entire DMK cadre have been extending support to all the candidates of the DMK front.