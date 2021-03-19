DMK chief’s CM dream will not come true in 100 yrs: EPS

Thiruchirapalli :

DMK is not a political party, but a family-run corporate company, said the AIADMK leader adding that people have understood that they have been deceiving them with fancy speeches.





Campaigning for AIADMK front candidates in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur, the Chief Minister stressed that the DMK president has been spreading lies against the AIADMK government.





Mocking the method of the Opposition leader receiving petitions from the public and locking them up in a box, the Chief Minister asked, what era does Stalin belongs to when the AIADMK government has introduced a Chief Minister grievance cell with number 1100, through which any public can contact via mobile phones. Their grievance would be passed on to the concerned department who would sort out the problems at once. “This scheme was introduced by me in September 2020 itself,” the CM pointed out. Similarly, the Uzhavan App would solve the problems related to the farmers and the health department has also been roped in into come up with such facilities.





“Many grievances he received were related to basic amenities that are related to local administration. He was the minister for local administration and even was the Deputy Chief Minister during the DMK government. Had he received petitions in those days, these grievances would not have been made. Why had he not done so during those days? This is the nature of DMK which would do nothing to the people when in power,” the Chief Minister added.





Stating that anyone can become a Chief Minister in AIADMK, Palaniswami said that it is not possible in DMK as it is not a political party but a family run corporate firm where only the family members can take the main role, he charged.





Talking about the benefits of Cauvery-Godavari link project, he promised that the grievances of the Cauvery Delta farmers would be solved only by the AIADMK as a farmer being the Chief Minister.