Even a single vote for AIADMK is an entry for BJP, warns LoP

Campaigning for the six candidates of DMK front from Pudukkottai revenue district, the DMK president Stalin said that he was not a person to meet the people only when the elections approached. He has the rights to appeal to the people to favour the DMK front and he has a long tenure of political experience as he was in politics since the age of 14 and not an accidental Chief Minister like Edappadi K Palaniswami.





Referring to the welfare schemes of M Karunanidhi during the DMK government, Stalin said that it was Karunanidhi who even created the Pudukkottai district and even facilitated a combined drinking water scheme.





Hitting at Health Minister Vijaya Baskar, Stalin said, “But the gutkha fame Vijaya Baskar is a shame for Pudukkottai as he should have been an example for supporting good health, but he worked for peddlers who sell gutkha.”





He further said that the role of Vijaya Baskar during the RK Nagar bypoll which was cancelled due to circulation of huge money in which the names of Chief Minister and other Ministers were cited is huge. “Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, he made money,” charged Stalin.





Stating that Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam are slaves of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin said only one MP representing AIADMK had supported the CAA and various other anti-minority people projects. “The AIADMK even supported the three anti farmers’ laws and claimed themselves as the farmer friendly government whom do you cheat?” asked Stalin.





He urged the people not to elect even a single AIADMK candidate. “Even if one AIADMK candidate is elected, he will act like a BJP member and so be cautious,” said Stalin.