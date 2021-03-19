Stalin dares EPS to list his achievements

Chennai :

Campaigning for his party-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates in Gummidipoondi near here, Stalin detailed the various schemes implemented in the previous DMK regimes and said, “I have listed out the achievements of Karunanidhi regime. Is Chief Minister Palaniswami ready to list out the achievements of his regime?”





Reiterating the ruling AIADMK has copied his party’s manifesto, the DMK chief said the ruling party has made unrealistic promises and people of the state know how many of those promises are feasible. Seeking to know if CM Palaniswami was ready to spell out as to how many promises they made for the 2016-21 regime were honoured, Stalin recalled the free cell phone promise of the AIADMK and asked the gathered audience if any of them had received the mobile phones? Listing out the unfulfilled promises made by the AIADMK in the 2016 Assembly elections, the DMK president said the AIADMK should not win even a single seat.





Urges public to wear masks, get vaccinated





“AIADMK’s victory is BJP’s victory. AIADMK is a slave of BJP. AIADMK won a lone Lok Sabha seat in the last elections. He is functioning like a BJP MP. This is the harsh reality. Such is the extent to which the AIADMK was being enslaved to the BJP,” Stalin remarked, detailing the rise in price of essential commodities in the last few years.





Stalin, who made it a point to raise awareness on COVID-19 in every meeting, said that he was not wearing a mask because he was maintaining distance from others, but the people gathered to listen to him should wear masks and get inoculated for coronavirus.