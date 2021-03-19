‘Aptitude test must for Arts, Science college admissions under NEP’

Chennai :

According to All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Professor Anil Dattatreya Sahasrabudhe, Arts and Science college admissions would be done based on aptitude test as part of the New Education Policy (NEP).





This despite the Higher Education Department Minister KP Anbalagan recently writing to the Centre to state that the Tamil Nadu government does not support the proposal, pointing out that a common test for college admissions would put rural students at a disadvantage.





Speaking at an event in Chennai, he claimed that the NEP, which the Centre is keen on implementing from the coming academic year, would bring about transformational reforms in school and higher education. “It will focus on vocational and experimental learning, teaching in mother tongue and flexibility to entry and exit in undergraduate programmes.”