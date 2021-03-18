Insurance policies will cover hospitalisation due to adverse COVID vaccine reaction subject to conditions: Irdai

New Delhi :

In a release, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) mentioned about press reports raising doubts whether any adverse reactions to COVID vaccination that require hospitalisation will be covered by the health insurance policies.





''It is clarified that in the unlikely event of hospitalisation following adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccination, hospitalisation is covered under the health insurance policies subject to the specific terms and conditions of the policy,'' the regulator said.