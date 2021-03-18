Udhay’s candidature makes it a ‘David vs Goliath’ fight

Chennai :

Such is the influence the Dravidian party has wielded in the constituency that the ruling AIADMK has conveniently apportioned the Assembly segment and earlier the Lok Sabha constituency encompassing the constituency in the heart of the state capital more than once to its allies. One of the smallest constituencies in the state with an electorate size of over 2.34 lakh voters, the constituency was most won by the DMK, including its former president M Karunanidhi. That the DMK has fielded its influential youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin has only made the contest difficult for AIADMK’s ally PMK which has fielded AV Kasaali in the constituency with rich minority concentration. An urban constituency comprising, Chepauk, Triplicane and Royapettah, civic woes continue to be the crucial issue of the constituency voters. With the mercury level soaring every passing day, drinking water should be high on the agenda of candidates seeking to muster support among the voters.





“Unlike other constituencies, we have perennial drinking water problem. Ours is a strange problem. We can get ground water by digging with bare hands owing to the proximity to the ocean. But the water cannot be used for any purpose. Be it drinking water or other domestic needs, we rely entirely on metro water supply or private water suppliers,” says area resident K Natarajan of Triplicane.





“Our constituency also needs more community halls and libraries. Private halls are expensive. Corporation should construct at least another community hall. The area also has large number of mansions accommodating single working men. There are not many libraries or recreation facilities like playgrounds for them. How often would they sit on the beach,” argued Ashiq Mohammed of Triplicane. Area residents also voiced concern about law and order problem there.





“Due to the presence of mansions and lodges, floating population is high here. Police should increase their patrol activities to keep a tab on movement of individuals after dark. Measures also should be taken to streamline movement of people when cricket matches are hosted in Chepauk because people park recklessly on the roads in residential areas. We expect remedy to such problems,” said area resident R Vaidyanathan.



