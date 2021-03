SUV case: NIA seizes Mercedes driven by Mumbai cop Vaze

Mumbai :

Inspector General, NIA, Anil Shukla said the agency also recovered the number plate of the stolen SUV Scorpio, which was parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note.

Besides the Mercedes, the NIA also seized Rs 5 lakh cash, a currency note counting machine and some clothes.

Shukla added that Vaze used to drive this car and the ownership of the high-end vehicle is being ascertained.