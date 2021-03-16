Teenaged Pedri included in Spain squad

Madrid :

The big surprise is the inclusion of FC Barcelona's 18-year-old midfielder Pedri, reports Xinhua.





Enrique has also handed first call-ups to right-back Pedro Porro, who plays for Sporting de Portugal. Sevilla winger Bryan Gil, who is on loan at Eibar, was also called up while Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Robert Sanchez replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga.





There is also a recall for Barca's left-back, Jordi Alba, who had not been in the side since Luis Enrique's return to the international job.





When asked about Pedri's inclusion, Luis Enrique said the youngster "has all the necessary qualities to play in midfield and we appreciate his qualities, but what I like most about him is his calmness, humility and the balance he gives between midfield and attack. I am really looking forward to seeing him with us."





Full squad:





Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Robert Sanchez, Unai Simon





Defenders: Pedro Porro, Eric Garcia, Sergio Ramos, Diego Llorente, Inigo Martinez, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Thiago Alcantara, Pedri, Marcos Llorente, Sergio Canales, Koke, Fabian Ruiz.





Forwards: Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Bryan Gil, Dani Olmo.