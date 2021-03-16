Indian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers

New Delhi :

The Indian tent pegging team was the World Cup Qualifier has been announced. At the conclusion of the National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship, 15 top scorers were selected for trials. Among them the top five riders were selected to represent India at the World Cup Qualifier scheduled from March 16-18 at Gautam Buddha University Equestrian Ground.





Dinesh G Karlekar and BR Jena from Assam Rifles made it to the top four along with Mohit Kumar of Indian Navy and Sandeep Kumar of Western Command made their way into the Indian team with splendid performances at the nationals and trials conducted by Equestrian Federation of India. Harikesh Singh of Haryana Police is the fifth member of the Indian squad.





The Indian Team will play with USA, Pakistan, Nepal and Belarus. Only one team will qualify for the World Cup.





Ahmad Afsar, an international tent pegging promoter and former coach and manager of Indian equestrian tent pegging team, has been appointed coach and manager of Indian team.