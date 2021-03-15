TN logs 759 new cases in a huge surge, highest since Jan 9

Chennai :

The cases in Chennai is inching close to 300, as the city added 294 fresh cases, followed by Chengalpattu that reported 63, Coimbatore with 58 and Thanjavur with 44. In Chennai’s neighbourhood, Tiruvallur recorded 42 cases, while it was 27 at Kancheepuram.





Kallakurichi did not have any cases, while Pudukkottai, Ranipet, Salem and Tenkasi were the only four districts that had more recoveries than fresh cases, show the bulletin from State Health Department.





With this, the total number of COVID cases in the State has gone up to 8,59,726.





Tamil Nadu also notified four more deaths, three of them in Chengalpattu and one in Chennai, all men aged between 63 and 77 who had comorbidities. These deaths have taken the toll due to the infection to 12,547.





The bulletin added that 547 persons were discharged from hospitals across the State. So far, 8,42,309 persons have been discharged after treatment. This leaves 4,870 active cases as on Sunday, which includes those in home isolation.





The testing numbers in the last 24 hours increased to 67,269 samples and 67,087 persons.