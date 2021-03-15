55 students, teacher from Thanjai school test +ve

Thiruchirapalli :

A student from the particular school had suffered from coronavirus symptoms last week and was advised to undergo a COVID test and her reports came out positive. Soon, two batches of tests were organised for 1,100 students, their parents and staff. The Classes 9-12 student strength in the school is 1,200.





According to I Raveendran, Deputy Director (Health Service), the first batch results were out on Saturday evening in which 20 students tested positive and in the second batch, 36 tested positive. The 56 who tested positive were from 24 villages around Thanjavur and the district health officials urged their parents and contacts to inform the officials if they developed symptoms for thedisease Meanwhile, health officials who visited the school disinfected the premises and ordered its closure for 14 days.





District Collector M Govinda Rao who inspected the school and the hospital on Sunday, said that a team of health officials were instructed to conduct camps in the district’s 439 schools to check whether others were infected. He said they would initiate necessary action if a school was found violating safety procedures.





A special committee comprising tahsildhar, block medical officer, officials from education department was formed to ascertain how the cluster emerged all of a sudden. The Collector also said that the team would inspect other schools in the district and submit a report.





Special camps were organised in the 24 villages, in addition to disinfecting the entire villages. Officials also commenced distribution of kabasura kudineer and other medicines to boost immunity.