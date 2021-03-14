Denied ticket, Nilofer blames alliance with BJP

Stung by the party leadership’s decision to deny her ticket for the coming Assembly election, Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel turned her ire against cabinet colleague KC Veeramani, accusing him of colluding with DMK general secretary Durai Murugan in an emotional media interaction late on Friday night.
Chennai:
She also criticised the decision to align with the BJP, for which the AIADMK had to pay a heavy price in terms of votes and she personally faced the ire of the Muslim community.
However, ruling out quitting the party to join rival outfits, Nilofer said she would work for the victory of the candidate announced for the constituency.
The reason for Nilofer’s anger was a report in a Tamil daily that said she was very close to Durai Murugan. Denying it, she claimed she has never spoken personally to the DMK leader who would greet her from a distance inside the Assembly which she would return. On the other hand, everyone knew that it was Veeramani who moved closely with Durai Murugan, she alleged. “This is the reason for most tenders going to them,” she alleged in a no holds barred attack on her intra-party rival. Though she did not take the names of any leader, she also made clear her displeasure over the alliance with the BJP, which, according to her, has cost the party thousands of votes in the last Lok Sabha elections that delivered a drubbing to the AIADMK.
Notwithstanding what she alleged as party and cabinet colleague KC Veeramani’s shenanigans and invites extended by other parties, Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel said she would continue in the AIADMK and even work for the victory of the party candidate from Vaniyambadi.
Minister Nilofer Khafeel speaking to the media
Veeramani was spreading canards against her to engineer her exit from the party, Nilofer alleged, adding that many leaders from the region had left the AIADMK because of that. However, despite facing similar troubles from him, she would remain in the party, she said. “I have received many phone calls from various political parties asking me to join them. But I will not join them, as I will be faithful to Amma’s party and work for the success of the two leaves symbol… I will work for Senthilkumar (AIADMK Vaniyambadi candidate). I don’t know business dealings, I only work for the party,” she said.
Referring to the Vellore Lok Sabha loss, she said the party’s alliance with the BJP cost it at least 24,000 votes from the Muslim community. “I have worked for the party since 1991, was elected to Ward 25 and also won twice as Vaniyambadi Municipal Chairman because of Muslims who voted for Two Leaves symbol. None spoke about the Muslim vote then. Now he repeatedly says that Muslims did not vote, only to humiliate the Muslim community,” Nilofer said.
Describing the community and party as her two eyes, Nilofer said she had to face the ire of the community because of the alliance with the saffron party. “But despite all this, I continued to work for the party. So when Veeramani says I have links with the DMK, I am unable to stay silent.”
According to her, Veeramani had met Durai Murugan at Yelagiri two months to jointly conspire on fielding weak candidates against each other. V Ramu was given AIADMK ticket to contest from Katpadi against Durai Murugan while Devaraj of DMK was fielded against Veeramani. This, she alleged, was to ensure that both these leaders won the election “because they are maman and machan”.
She said she was forced to reveal the information about Veeramani’s dealings with the DMK leader because he tarnished her image. When asked if the party top brass had questioned her about the media interaction, she told this reporter, “They have not, because they know it is the truth.”
Conversations