670 new cases, 4 deaths logged in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Chennai reported 265 new cases, while Coimbatore and Chengalpattu recorded 57 and 51 cases respectively. In the city’s neighbourhood, Tiruvallur added 44 new cases while it was 190 at Kancheepuram.





Such is the spike that 30 of the 37 districts reported more new cases than the number of recoveries, showed the bulletin from the State Health Department on Friday. Three other districts had an equal number of new cases and discharges, leaving just four districts that had more recoveries than fresh cases.





Four more deaths linked to COVID were notified in the State on Friday, which took the toll to 12,539.





The bulletin added that 527 persons were discharged from across the State were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,41250. There now are 4,483 active cases Tamil Nadu. In the past 24 hours, the State tested 65,109 samples and 64,933 people.