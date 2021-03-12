Men attempt self-immolation over denial of ticket in Ranipet

Chennai :

Two AIADMK men tried to self-immolate near the Wallajahpet bus stand as the Ranipet ticket was given to one SM Sukumar, who moved to the party from the Congress three years ago. While police pulled away the kerosene cans from the two potential immolators, more than 100 cadre at the spot raised slogans against minister KCM Veeramani blaming him for supporting the candidature of Sukumar, instead of promoting senior and worthy candidates in the party. They also raised slogans against sitting Ranipet DMK MLA R Gandhi claiming that Sukumar was his benami.





Vaniyambadi AIADMK town president Abdul Samad told the media that the town secretary Sadha had informed him that she was denied the ticket as she failed to get the Muslims to vote for AIADMK’s AC Shanmugam in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls for the Vellore seat.





At Ambur, Madanur west panchayat union functionaries were up in arms at the Ambur seat being allotted to Nagar Mohammed, who was not familiar among the cadre. They held a meeting at a local temple near Ambur on Thursday and passed resolutions demanding that the party high command to change the candidate. AIADMK cadre blocked the Katpadi – Gyudiyattam road at Latheri for more than an hour demanding that the KV Kuppam seat be allotted to the ruling party alone and not to its alliance as it had won both the 2011 and 2016 polls with huge leads.