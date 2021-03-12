DMDK’s low vote share was cause for concern in ruling party

Chennai :

DMDK, which faced its first State polls in 2006, secured 8.4 per cent votes and its founder Vijayakant was elected to Assembly from Virudhachalam constituency. Projecting itself as an alternative to DMK and AIADMK, the party obtained a whopping 10.3 per cent of votes in the 2009 Parliament elections but failed to win even a single seat.





However, in the 2011 Assembly election, DMDK changed its stand and allied with AIADMK. In the election, DMDK won 29 seats out of 41 contested seats and became the principal Opposition party. But the vote share reduced to 7.9 percentage. Since 2011, DMDK has been witnessing a decrease in vote share as the party secured 5.1 per cent in the 2014 Parliament election, 2.4 per cent in the 2016 Assembly election and 2.2 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. In the last three elections, from 2014 to 2019, DMDK has not won a single seat in any of the elections. On the other hand, PMK’s performance has been standard and the party has been obtaining around 5 per cent votes in all the elections, from 2006 to 2019. In 2006, PMK obtained 5.65 per cent, 6.8 per cent in 2009, 5.2 per cent in 2011, 4.4 per cent in 2014 and 5.3 per cent in 2016 and 5.4 per cent in 2019.





DMDK’s vote share of 2 per cent has been the important topic of discussion during the meeting between Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMDK Deputy Secretary LK Sudhish, in the third round of alliance talks, after which DMDK pulled out AIADMK alliance.





“DMDK should bargain seats according to their strength, but DMDK remaining in PMK alliance is suicidal as in 2011 elections. Their anti-PMK stand worked out well for them in the northern districts. DMDK should continue their anti-PMK stand for better vote share,” said political analysts Raveenthran Duraisamy. Meanwhile, DMDK, which was in talks with AMMK, is likely to contest alone in the election as AMMK is not ready to offer the exact number of seats demanded by DMDK.