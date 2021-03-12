Battle of pride between past and present transport ministers

Chennai :

Being one of the business hubs of Tamil Nadu, Karur has been exporting garments to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore annually. Apart from garments, the Karur is famous for making cushions, curtains, floor mats and mosquito nets and exporting them to the US as well as the European nations. The bus body building firms situated across the segment, generate income and employment opportunity to the people from across the state. This apart, the segment is known to be fertile with twin rivers flowing through. Both Cauvery and Amaravathy flow along supporting cultivation of banana, betel leaves and paddy. This segment is also a noted religious hub which houses famous temples like Karur Pasupatheeswarar temple, Thanthondrimalai Kalyana Venkataramana Swamy temple and famous Jain caves in Pugalur.





Karur was a Congress bastion initially as the party had tasted success in 1952, 1957, 1962, 1967 and 2001. However, the voters later preferred either AIADMK or DMK. From 2006 to 2016, the AIADMK has been continuously winning.





V Senthil Balaji who contested in AIADMK ticket won against the DMK candidate Vasuki Murugesan with a margin of 5384 votes during 2006 assembly polls and he also defeated Congress candidate S Jothimani with a margin of 44,145 votes in 2011 elections.





However, Senthil Balaji who was waiting for the hat-trick win in the 2016 polls, was not allotted the segment after a difference of opinion and even was stripped off the district secretary post by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. While Senthil Balaji was allotted Aravakurichi segment, Jaya found a candidate in MR Vijayabaskar for Karur and he became the transport minister after AIADMK formed government in that year and Jaya offered Vijayabaskar the district secretary post as well. Meanwhile, Senthil Balaji was successful in Aravakurichi but the MLA post was also stripped off as he shifted his camp to TTV Dhinakaran’s AIAMMK. However, Senthil Balaji who joined DMK later won from Aravakurichi in by-polls.





Now, AIADMK has announced the Karur seat again for the transport minister MR Vijayabaskar, the DMK is said to be fielding Senthil Balaji as he had sought ticket for Karur segment and the voters feel that there would be a close and heavy fight if Senthil Balaji locks horns with the Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar.





While Senthil Balaji wants to stage a comeback to his sentimental segment, Vijayabaskar terms that it is his prestige to retain the seat and has started planning of strategies accordingly.