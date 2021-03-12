AIADMK cadre miffed at allocation of seats to allies for second day

Chennai :

Several party workers and sitting AIADMK MLAs, including C Chandrasekhar of Senthamangalam, Thopu N Venkatachalam of Perundurai, have petitioned the party high command seeking change in the candidates list. Cadre in Coimbatore south, Kumbakonam, Poonamalee, Cheyyar and Vaniyambadi have demanded the AIADMK leaders to retain the sitting AIADMK seats.





Supporters protested in various places in the Chengalpattu district seeking to replace the MLA candidates in their constituency on Thursday.





In the afternoon, members of the ruling party gathered on the GST Road in Pallavaram and protested to replace the MLA candidate. They claimed that Chitlapakkam Rajendran should be replaced. The police, who arrived at the spot, held peace talks and they were dispersed.





Protests were also held in ECR, Maduranthagam and Chengalpattu by blocking the GST Road claiming that the MLA candidate in Cheiyur, Maduranthagam, and Chengalpattu should be replaced. The police visited the spot and held peace talks and they were dispersed after a while. Following the sudden protest, the traffic was affected for a few minutes on GST Road. Supporters of ministers Bhaskar, Nilofar Kafeel also took a rally demanding change in the list. Supporters of former minister S Semmalai, who won from the Mettur constituency, also took to the streets after he was denied a ticket.





Coimbatore South assembly constituency awarded to the BJP and Sivaganga also faced tension for the second day. Threatening to resign en masse if the AIADMK leadership did not pay heed to their sentiments, the party cadre in Senthamangalam and Perundurai said they could not have had a better MLA than the incumbent.