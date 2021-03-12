Congress to face BJP in 5 seats, AIADMK in 15

Chennai :

The Congress has been allotted Ponneri (reserve), Sriperumbudur (reserve), Sholingar, Uthangarai (reserve), Omalur, Ooty, Kovai south, Karaikudi, Melur, Sivakasi, Sirvaikundum, Colachel, Vilavankode, Killiyur, Erode east, Tenkasi, Aranthagani, Vridachalam, Nanguneri, Kallakurichi (reserve), Srivilliputhur (reserve), Mayiladuthurai, Velachery and Tiruvadanai.





Five of the 25 seats allotted to the Congress are reserve seats. Velachery, which is currently held by the DMK, is the lone seat the national party would contest in the state capital and it would take on BJP in Ooty, Kovai south, Karaikudi, Colachel and Vilavangode seats.





The national party would face PMK in four constituencies.Reading out his party’s seats after signing the pact with DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri expressed satisfaction and told the media that the purpose of the election was not just effecting regime change, but to create a situation for the people to live safely across the country. The Congress has managed to obtain desired seats, including most of the sitting seats, much to the chagrin of DMK cadre in Aranthaangi, Kovai south and Ponneri, who have been protesting for a few days now in anticipation of allies garnering their seats. The DMK also finalised the seats of VCK, which would contest in Vanur (reserve), Kattumannarkoil (reserve), Cheyyur (reserve), Arakkonam (reserve), Nagapattinam and Thiruporur general seats. Kattumannarkoil is the seat where Thiruma lost by less than 100 votes in the People’s Welfare alliance in 2016. In a late night development, the DMK allotted Tiruparankundram, Kovilpatti, Harur (Reserve), Dindigul, Gandarvakottai and Kilvelur to the CPM.