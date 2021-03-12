TTV to contest from Kovilpatti, dejected AIADMK MLAs turn to AMMK

Chennai :

The AMMK, which released the second list of 31 candidates, has also accommodated Sathur MLA Raja Varman in the party and given him a ticket for the same constituency.





The party also signed a seat-sharing agreement with the Social Democratic Party of India allotting six seats and continued talks with the DMDK. Meanwhile, dejected AIADMK MLAs who were denied tickets by the party have approached AMMK.





“At least four MLAs are in touch with TTV,” a source told DT Next. Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran told the media that his party was open to accept the followers of Jayalalitha from AIADMK. He also said that alliance talks with DMDK were progressing, but were yet to be finalised.