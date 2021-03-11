DMK finalises constituencies with junior partners

Chennai :

However, the party did not identify the seats of major partners Congress, Left parties and VCK. IUML, which was the first ally to clinch the seat sharing deal with DMK, was allotted Kadayanallur, Chidambaram and Vaniyambadi.





IUML leader Khadar Mohideen said at Anna Arivalayam that they had given a list of 18 seats to select from and the DMK allotted the three aforesaid seats. IUML would be facing AIADMK candidates in all three constituencies.





Vaiko’s MDMK, which would contest on DMK’s Rising Sun symbol, has been allotted Saathur, Palladam, Madurai (south), Maduranthathagam (reserve), Vasudevanallur and Ariyalur assembly segments. Athi Tamizhar Peravai led by R Athiyaman would contest in Avinashi (reserve) seats where Speaker Dhanapal would fight for reelection.