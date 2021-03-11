AIADMK, DMK dist cadres protest seat allotment for allies

Thiruchirapalli :

The AIADMK cadre in Kovai staged a protest demanding the Coimbatore South segment claiming that the constituency is the fortress of AIADMK and its candidate Amman Arjunan had won in the last election.





The cadre also carried resignation letters and warned to quit the party if the segment has been allotted to BJP. They raised slogans in support of their demand and also against the minister Velumani alleging that he is behind the process of allotting the seat to BJP.





However, to everyone’s shock, the list of BJP segments were released and Coimbatore South was one of them and the AIADMK cadre who had protested in the morning have decided to organise a series of protest in a larger level and may even boycott the election works.





Meanwhile, in Aranthangi segment, the DMK cadre staged a protest demanding to allot the segment to the party as the information of allotment to Congress had spread across the region.





The DMK cadre from Aranthangi claimed that the Tiruchy Congress MP Su Thirunavukkarasar has been trying Aranthangi segment for his son Ramachandran who lost in the previous election.





The cadre who raised slogans against the move, claimed that the allotment of Aranthangi to Congress would certainly be for a losing cause and urged the DMK leaders from headquarters to re-think before deciding.





While the protest was on progress near the bus stand, a DMK cadre Raja poured kerosene over him and attempted to commit suicide demanding the segment be allotted to DMK. However, the other cadre and the police rescued him.