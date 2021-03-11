Our candidates have not come into politics for money: Kamal

Chennai :

His party’s general secretary (frontal organisation) V Uma Devi was allotted Aruppukottai seat, while Padmapriya, state secretary of Environment Wing who shot to fame after being trolled for her video highlighting shortcomings in the draft environmental impact assessment 2020 will contest from Maduravoyal constituency.





Maiam Maadhar Padai secretary Sneha Mohandoss who is known for the Foodbank will contest from the famous Saidapet constituency.





Referring to Mark Twain’s famous quote, “Politics is the last resort of the scoundrels”, Kamal Haasan, introducing his party candidates, said that his party was here to change that. “Almost all our candidates are self-employed. They are not coming to politics earn money or stash in foreign bank accounts,” he asserted.





He said that DMK was projecting itself as saviour of Tamils and upholding social justice while the AIADMK was accusing the former of dynastic politics.





He added that BJP has been trying to divide the state into communal lines and added that he would continue to defend freedom of expression, language, speech and culture for which he always stood for even as an actor.