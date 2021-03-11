DMK gets the caste arithmetic right

Chennai :

DMK has taken fledgling parties with caste backing to negate the caste dynamics in the AIADMK-led rival camp. Presence of a sizeable number of vanniyars in its rank and file notwithstanding, the DMK has got Velmurugan led ‘Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi’ on board to negate the Vanniyar backed PMK influence in ruling AIADMK alliance.





An erstwhile PMK functionary, Velmurugan has been getting on the nerves of the that party’s high command in the northern districts. If one adds the support of former PMK strongman ‘Kaduvetti’ Guru’s son Kanalarasan, the DMK has done well to offset the influence of PMK in the north. Exit of DMDK from the ruling alliance could be a shot in the arm for the DMK led opposition given that Vijayakanth and company enjoy most of their support in so called PMK strongholds in northern TN.





Likewise, the DMK has apportioned three seats to KNMDK (Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi) led by ER Eswaran to take on the AIADMK.





Retention of KMDK makes sense as it could help make inroads into the AIADMK vote bank in the gounder dominant kongu region. In the same breath, the DMK has roped in Athiyaman’s Athi ‘Tamizhar Peravai’ and Murugavel’s ‘Makkal Viduthalai Katchi’ to woo Dalits in the west and south. This, despite Thol Thirumavalavan led VCK, the most influential Dalit party in the state, being in their DMK fold. Inclusion of Forward Bloc, which has been allotted Usilampatti seat, will help muster support among Mukkulathor community.





A DMK senior who denied that caste was not the basis for accommodating the parties, reasoned that the small parties are with them for a few years now and they have just been allotted seats.