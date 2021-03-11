High profile battle on cards as ex-mayors Subramanian and Duraisamy face off

Chennai :

The politically aware constituency known for regular weekend meetings by both the AIADMK and the DMK is now heading for another high profile battle between two former mayors.





Sitting MLA M Subramanian of DMK will fight against Saidai S Duraiasamy of AIADMK.





They will be in the fray reviving their electoral bout that is lasting for more than 15 years. Both had served the constituency as MLAs and as the Mayor of Chennai.





The tough battle between the ruling AIADMK and the formidable DMK has already started making political debates. The AMMK, Naam Thamizhar Katchi and Makkal Needi Maiam had also fielded candidates, but going by the popularity of two former mayors — Ma Subramanian and Duraisamy are the keenly watched contestants.





The labour dominated seat is traditionally a stronghold for the DMK and sitting MLA Ma Su has already completed two rounds of election campaign works and had formed election booths marching ahead of the AIADMK’s electoral campaign.





The AMMK had announced former minister G Senthamilan as its candidate. Naam Thamizhar katchi has fielded P Suresh Kumar and Makkal Needhi Maiam had announced Sneha Mohandas as the candidate. “Saidai Duiraisamy will give a tough fight for sitting MLA Ma Subramanian. Both have a personal rapport with the voters. But Subramanian being the local DMK district secretary has already completed two rounds of the campaign and maintains a low profile. If AMMK Senthamilan splits AIADMK votes, then it will be a cakewalk for the DMK,” opines a Chennai corporation union leader who has worked under the mayorship of both Duraisamy and Subramanian.





“Both can win against a regular candidate and this will be a tough fight and Subramanian did a good work during the corona lockdown by serving free food and welfare schemes,” recalled S Ponni, a resident of Saidapet Jones road.





“Duraisamy had earlier contested and lost the Kolathur seat to M K Stalin after a close fight. Duraisamy an ardent fan of MGR still have his roots grounded and the AIADMK workers will work in full swing to help the spendthrift Duraisamy. Now Saidapet is not a safe seat for DMK,” opined Poonga Nagar Selvam of north Chennai MGR Mandram.