DMDK-AMMK talks on for poll pact, TTV releases first list for 15 seats

Chennai :

“Talks were held at a private hotel in Chennai where DMDK Presidium Chairman Ilangovan met AMMK Deputy General Secretary Palaniappan. The prospects of both the parties forming alliance was discussed and the details of discussion were briefed with leaders of both the parties”, said sources in DMDK.





DMDK ended the ties with AIADMK and BJP earlier this week. DMDK leaders, who are extremely unsatisfied with AIADMK, vowed to defeat AIADMK in all the 234 constituencies. Following the announcement, DMDK approached AMMK and MNM.





However, as there was no positive response from MNM, DMDK proceeded with AMMK. Sources said the discussion was based on the number of constituencies and stronghold constituencies.





“While DMDK demands more seats in north and central Tamil Nadu AMMK is satisfied in getting seats in southern districts”, said sources. Meanwhile, in the evening, DMDK Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant, held a discussion with district secretaries, once again, and asked their opinion on alliance.





She also asked whether DMDK district secretaries want to contest alone or in alliance and if they need alliance they should compromise on the seats.





When AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran was asked about the alliance talks, he replied that talks are going on with couple of political parties and if the information is revealed now both sides had to face embarrassment.





Once the alliance talks are completed the entire information will be revealed.





However, Dhinakaran was evasive when he was questioned specially about DMDK and was non-committal to the questions despite being repeatedly asked about the alliance and the seat sharing talks.





Dhinakaran also said that the election manifesto of the party will be released on March 12 at YMCA ground.





List released: Earlier in the morning, AMMK released the first set of candidates for 15 constituencies. In the list, there were 3 former ministers and 10 former MLAs.





However, there were no women candidates in the first list.